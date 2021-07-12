To the editor:
Re: “Norm Crosby and Denny Crane, alive and well,” Bob Foley, Opinion, July 9.
Sun Chronicle columnist Bob Foley’s point of view never ceases to amaze me.
To call President Joe Biden a “disheveled individual” is just plain ridiculous.
Foley’s hero, Donald Trump, has the vocabulary of a below-average sixth-grader. He was the only president in American history that literally does not read books and knows very little about our history. The letter that Trump personally wrote to Turkey’s president, Recep Erdogan, would have required a rewrite, with the use of a thesaurus, if it were a fifth-grade class assignment.
President Biden speaks and writes coherently and intelligently. I was either angered or embarrassed by most everything that Trump uttered or tweeted. I have not had that reaction to anything Biden has said or written. Normal is definitely preferable to non-stop scandals and tweets.
Lynne Mendes
Attleboro
