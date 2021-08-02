Critical Race Theory should most certainly be taught in schools
To the editor:
Throughout my 11 years of schooling, thinking critically has been encouraged.
In chemistry, I analyzed Dalton and Bohr’s atomic theories which challenged previously uncontested perspectives.
Conversely, when the conversation shifts to history, and subsequently race, thinking critically is discouraged.
The American Civil Liberties Union defines critical race theory (CRT) as “an academic concept and practice that recognizes systemic racism is deeply ingrained in American society and examines how our systems promote inequality.”
As a Chinese-American girl in the “blue bubble” of Massachusetts, I’ve been exposed to more inclusive curricula than those in other regions. However, they remain insufficient.
Thus, I was disappointed when Attleboro and Wilmington school boards refused to include CRT, and parents in Wellesley complained about how “everything is about race.”
I challenge you to step into the shoes of Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC) students who attend these predominantly white institutions. Spoiler alert: even outside of the 50-minute history class, we view the world through a lens focused on race.
Why learn CRT? Our generation will better understand members of marginalized communities. This increased empathy will mitigate harassment endured by students of all colors, highlighting that CRT will benefit white students, too.
Refusing to facilitate racially-oriented conversations maintains exclusionary environments for BIPOC students. Also, learning about BIPOC experiences and America’s complicated racist legacy is essential to feeling heard.
As a student of color, I’ve felt valued when teachers helped me feel comfortable with my identity, leading to greater self-confidence and academic success.
Katie Cheung
Needham
