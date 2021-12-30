CVS doesn’t care about those who prefer print over digital
To the editor:
Re: “CVS flyers won’t appear in The Sun Chronicle in 2022,” front page, Dec. 18):
I am very disappointed that CVS decided not to put a printed circular in our daily newspaper.
I am not sure if anyone noticed, but Walgreens stopped putting a flyer in about a year ago.
It seems to me that neither store really cares to cater to consumers who prefer print over digital. Unfortunately this is a sign of the times. I think we just need to get used to it.
Deborah Blackburn
Attleboro
