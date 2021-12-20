CVS should continue to advertise in newspaper
To the editor:
Re: “CVS flyers won’t appear in The Sun Chronicle in 2022” front page (Dec. 18):
I think CVS should continue with the advertisement in the newspaper.
Many older people don’t have internet and will miss the advertisement in the paper.
Paul Wagstaff
Attleboro
