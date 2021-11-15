Dave Kane can use his radio show to voice his opinion
To the editor:
The Sun Chronicle has published numerous letters to the editor, most recently on Nov. 9 (“Bob Foley comes up short, twice”, Voice of the Public), from Dave Kane, whom the editor identifies as the host of a local radio talk show program.
In my opinion, the “Voice of the Public” section of this newspaper should be reserved for those readers who do not have a public forum of their own in which to express their opinions. If the editor believes Kane has opinions which would be of value to his readers, he might consider inviting him to contribute an occasional opinion essay or a regular column. If Kane wishes to publicize his radio program, he should purchase an ad.
Philip Hourigan
Mansfield
