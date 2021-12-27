Urge state lawmakers to pass ‘Death with Dignity’ bill
To the editor:
I’m one of the 70% of Massachusetts citizens — according to a 2020 poll conducted by the Boston Globe and Suffolk University — who want our Legislature to pass the medical aid in dying bill. It would offer a compassionate option to people who are terminally ill, mentally capable, and facing intolerable pain and suffering despite the best efforts of hospice and palliative care.
It’s called The End of Life Options Act (H.2381) and is in the Public Health Committee (PHC), which held a public hearing on Oct. 1st. The PHC actually passed this same bill last year during the last legislative session, but it didn’t advance any further.
I support this issue of ‘Death with Dignity’ because I believe this is a fundamental right to die with dignity.
I’d be glad if our state became the 11th one (Maine, Vermont, New Jersey, etc.) plus Washington, D.C., to legalize this option.
Please contact your legislators, such as Rep. Jim Hawkins of Attleboro who already supports this bill, and urge them to support its passage by the PHC as soon as possible, so that it can be voted on and passed by the full Legislature next year. Then contact people you know all over the state, and ask them to contact their legislators, too.
More information can be found at massachusettsdeathwithdignity.org
Eric Newnum
Attleboro
