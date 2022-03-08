Decision 2020
Each municipal election, The Sun Chronicle gives both candidates and voters the chance to express their views on candidates and issues.
Candidates are invited to submit an essay, as well as a photo, introducing themselves to voters. These essays are restricted to 400 words. All essays are edited. Essays longer than 400 words will be edited down.
Voters seeking to endorse a candidate or issue are invited to send in a letter. Letters of endorsement are limited to 150 words. All letters are edited and any letter longer than 150 words will be edited down. Full names and town must be included as well as phone numbers. Phone numbers will not be published.
Both essays and letters of endorsements for elections taking place in Plainville, Seekonk and Wrentham on April 4 as well as North Attleboro and Rehoboth on April 5, must be received by 5 p.m., Tuesday, March 22.
Any essay or letter received after that time will not be published.