Demand more from our leaders on climate change
To the editor:
Re: “CLIMATE GLIMPSE: Here’s what you need to see and know today,” thesunchronicle.com, July 19:
As Greta Thunberg said, “People are dying,” because of climate change and warming temperatures.
This summer has been a primer on how the climate crisis will impact our daily lives, including: extreme heat that kills people; food crops lost to heat and flooding; wildfires that uproot people across the globe.
Your piece also sheds light on work being done by China, the U.S., and India to rein in greenhouse gas emissions. We all need to keep up the pressure on these important efforts. Your individual voice will be amplified by joining forces with a climate action group like 350 MA, Elders Climate Action, or Mothers Out Front that’s pushing for change.
To paraphrase Thunberg, we want less “blah, blah, blah” from our leaders and more concrete emissions reduction.
Debora Hoffman
Belmont