Democracy suffers when local newspapers disappear
To the editor:
I am very happy that Jim Hand will be covering the Attleboro mayoral election.
In the past, Hand did a great job informing the Attleboro voters about the candidates and their stands on issues as well as their backgrounds.
Unfortunately, in the recent New York congressional campaign of George Santos, there were no local newspapers and reporters to ask questions and delve into his background. Santos lied about every aspect of his education, family, and experience, without accountability.
When there is an absence of local newspapers and reporting, democracy suffers!
Diane B. Mangiaratti
Attleboro