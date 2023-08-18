Democrats can’t help themselves with money
To the editor:
Re: “What’s the story Beacon Hill?” editorial, Aug. 17; “Revving up for replacement: Healey proposal trying to start effort to replace Cape bridges,” news story, Front Page, Aug. 16:
It’s both funny and sad that this newspaper has taken to criticizing the Commonwealth’s legislature and the current governor.
This is because The Sun Chronicle is a pro-left publication that encourages voters to always vote Democrat; and then this newspaper, hypocritically, critiques the aforesaid state government entities. This is difficult to comprehend rationally.
Now, we have Gov. Maura Healey wanting to spend even more money, long before it’s needed, by initiating new bridges across the Cape Cod Canal. I doubt the bridges are, in any way, susceptible to collapse; so why the hurry now?
That’s quite simple: Democrats believe that they never spend enough. Thus, they are forever looking around for boondoggles to waste money on. After all, there is a bottomless pit of money in the taxpayers’ pockets, and we Democrats know better how to spend it than you do!
The irony is that the die-hard Dems would never be satisfied even if they occupied all the seats on Beacon Hill and the governor’s office. Their “god” is never big enough, so they have to keep making it bigger.
That’s rather pathetic.
Gerald F. Chase
Attleboro