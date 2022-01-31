Democrats need to politicize pandemic
To the editor:
The Commerce Department reported Thursday that 2021 saw the largest growth of the U.S. economy since 1984.
But despite a 5.7% increase in GDP, many Americans are feeling less than warm and fuzzy.
Much of the economic growth was confined to last spring and summer when new infection and hospitalization rates were at their lowest points since the start of the pandemic. But with the rise of the delta and omicron variants, growth slowed and supply chain and inflation issues worsened.
President Joe Biden and other officials have rightfully labeled recent coronavirus surges a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.”
Anti-vaxxers and Republicans in Congress remain unconcerned about the 875,000 (and counting) dead Americans but hammer the president on inflation.
Our economic roller coaster correlates directly to COVID spikes; “inflation of the unvaccinated” if you will.
With crucial midterm elections only 10 months away, Democrats need to be shouting this from every rooftop.
Evan Cuce
North Attleboro