Democrats want you to vote, Republicans don’t
To the editor:
Re: “Early voting should be prohibited,” by Gerald F. Chase, Voice of the Public, Oct. 25:
Gerald Chase’s letter advocating prohibition of early voting is a joke.
First, Massachusetts has had mail in voting for years — this practice did not start in 2020. The entire tone of his letter suggests that he has “discovered” some nefarious plot by Democrats to encourage voting — in a democracy! Imagine that! Once again, this is the Republican trope pushed by 2020 election deniers that there was fraud associated with mail-in voting. There wasn’t. The time to put up or shut up has long gone with no proof.
Democrats encourage voting while Republicans try to make it more difficult.
Trump himself admitted that if everyone voted, Republicans would never get elected.
People in countries all over the world have died trying to obtain the right to vote. Don’t waste the opportunity you have as an American to select those who represent you and to support proposals that will advance our commonweal. Vote early! Vote by mail! Vote in person! Vote!
Elisabeth Garber-Miller
Mansfield