Dems don’t need luck, the facts will be enough
To the editor:
Re: “Good luck Dems: You’re going to need it,” by Mark Sweeney, letter, June 19:
With respect to Mark Sweeney’s recent letter recommending Democrats are going to need luck in the next election, it’s useful to recall that never in American history has an election featured a candidate twice-impeached and twice-indicted, who is also charged with espionage, and who may well face additional or superseding indictments between now and the election.
Sweeney might be more correct in asserting “this election will be like no other.”
I would ask Sweeney what he thinks would happen to him if he were caught in unauthorized possession of classified information.
Having worked in the defense industry, I am qualified to inform this question. The answer is, he would be handcuffed instantly. There would be no subpoenas and no begging for return of the classified information. He would be held in confinement until trial, and on conviction, would be sent to Ft. Leavenworth or equivalent Federal prison on a 30-year sentence for each stolen document found in his possession.
Multiply the number of stolen documents by 30, and it adds up to a life-plus sentence.
That Sweeney predicts Trump will “beat” his indictments either flies in the face of reason, or places presidents above the law, which is a common feature of the most repressive and brutal regimes on earth.
I would also remind him that Trump slipped and fell just like President Joe Biden, and needs two hands to drink. Dems don’t need luck in the next election, but rather an informed electorate.
Glenn Hill
Norfolk