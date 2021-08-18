DeSantis is more than fair game for criticism
To the editor:
Re: “Sun Chronicle unfair in treatment of Florida governor,” by Gerald F. Chase (Voice of the Public, Aug. 16)
I feel like a broken record, but here we go again. More whataboutism from Chase. Instead of telling us why Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is being treated unfairly by The Sun Chronicle, he tells us what is bad about Gov. Andrew Cuomo. And while Cuomo is no hero of mine, let’s look at DeSantis. Governor DeSantis authorized the selection of certain nursing homes for recovering COVID-19 patients, homes which often had spotty records and complaints against them. He hid nursing home deaths. He fired a health official for attempting to tell the truth about the spread of COVID-19 in Florida, when she refused to lie.
DeSantis also insists that he has the authority to stop cities and towns from requiring masks in certain situations. All this in a state where thousands of COVID cases are being diagnosed daily as well as hundreds of COVID deaths. But we can’t possibly stop tourists in Florida, right?
I hope Chase will let us know what he most admires about Governor DeSantis, and why it’s not fair to criticize him.
Ellen Curran
North Attleboro
