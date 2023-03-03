DeSimone gets down to business
To the editor:
An observation:
Are you aware of the expression “If you want something done, give it to a busy mom”?
The morning after the election in Attleboro, my lawn sign for Cathleen DeSimone was gone from my lawn and I noticed driving down my street that so was everyone else’s.
Yet driving all through Attleboro I still see Jay DeLisio signs everywhere.
This all just confirms I made the right choice of voting for DeSimone for mayor. Yes, it’s something as silly as a yard sign being taken away, but it shows me she is right there, on the ball and not messing around. Already getting down to business
Congratulations to Mayor DeSimone and thanks for taking away my lawn sign asap.
Gina Piantedosi
Attleboro