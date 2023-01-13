DeSimone will most likely get nod from Sun Chronicle
To the editor:
I have read with interest, and some amusement, letters from readers like myself regarding The Sun Chronicle’s disclosures about (mayoral candidate) Jay DiLisio.
I have been a very longtime reader and subscriber. I’m no longer an Attleboro resident, so I don’t have a horse in this race.
I could be proven wrong, but based on the leanings of this newspapers’ staff, I am pretty sure they will be throwing their hat into the ring for Cathleen DeSimone.
Christina DaCruz
Plainville