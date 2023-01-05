Despite editorial’s plea, taxpayers in Mass. won’t get a break
To the editor:
Re: “Give taxpayers a break in 2023,” editorial, Jan. 2:
I am frankly shocked to read this recent editorial, given The Sun Chronicle’s constant support for big-spending politicians — read, “Democrats.”
There is no motivation on the part of Massachusetts dominant political party to amend their ways, values, and policies.
The Pay State has been overwhelmingly Democrat for about 90 years, after all; and their re-election rate over those nine decades is amazingly high.
So, while I appreciate this editorial’s sentiment, the likelihood of this advocacy actually occurring is mighty low. It’s like the coyote finally beating the roadrunner, which hasn’t happened yet.
The problem is that a majority of voters believe that Beacon Hill has a bottomless pit of money, and all a voter has to do “to get in line for theirs” is to keep voting Democrat. This is kind of like not ceasing to bang one’s head against the wall because they won’t risk the change that stopping that practice might bring. After all, those Republicans are worse than Communists, right?
This is surely a rocket science level of reasoning, isn’t it? How honestly pathetic!
Gerald F. Chase
Attleboro