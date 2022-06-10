Did rules ever matter to the Trump administration?
To the editor:
Re: “Do rules matter anymore,” by Bob Foley, column, May 20:
I just want to say Bob Foley certainly has the ability, on a weekly basis, to find fault with anything that may be considered driven by liberals. I do want to say that I agree with him on occasion, such as when he states that something paid for by the government is not free, it is taxpayer supported.
As far as do rules matter anymore, I think his future columns should explore how the previous administration tried to overturn a free and fair 2020 presidential election (no definitive proof after two years that it wasn’t). What happened on Jan. 6 was a low point for our country; it was an insurrection. Our country appears to be in a battle between those who accept the democratic process in our democratic republic and those who want an authoritarian regime.
I hope Foley does not support the latter, but in the meantime, perhaps he can share his thoughts on this topic.
Thomas Fuller
Mansfield