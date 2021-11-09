Did we make a mistake in North doing away with RTM?
To the editor:
Re: “A few observations,” by Bill Gouveia, (column, Nov. 8).
Kudos to Bill Gouveia on his latest column which summed up the current political situation locally and nationally quite well.
However, I do have to challenge one of his points. He asks if the 1,800 Norton voters who rejected the proposed charter were supporting less than 90 people voting on the budget at town meeting. I would suggest that the answer is yes.
Here in North Attleboro we did vote to abolish our old form of government. Now we have budget matters voted on by nine people rather than, on average, 125.
The old system had its issues but those 125 were far more representative of the population than the nine we have now. My question is: How many of the 2,195 North Attleboro residents who voted for the charter in 2019 have buyer’s remorse in 2021?
Dan Donovan
Attleboro
(0) comments
