Did we really need to make city charter ‘gender neutral?’
To the editor:
Re: “City charter goes gender neutral ... almost,” front page, Dec. 21:
I question the time our city government spent on making the city charter “gender neutral.”
I’m sure it will be as effective as all the changes made in our laws pertaining to racism. It seems worse in recent times. The simple fact is we are all different in many ways, our differences in opinions will always exist.
As has been proven over and over, laws have done little to stop crime. Time would be better spent promoting decency and respect for one another. We hear little about that these days.
Doug Gobin
Attleboro
