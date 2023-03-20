Digital billboards don’t have to be so bright
To the editor:
Re: “Signs of the times: Digital billboards offer revenue for local communities, concerns for residents living near them,” front page, March 18-19:
As a lighting advocate in Houston, Texas, I have seen both innocuous and terribly disruptive digital billboards.
If we want the flexibility of digital billboards, there is a solution to minimize adverse impact. If the use is simply a message, I have seen billboards with black backgrounds and sane intensity amber lettering for safety messages and red lettering for church announcements. Surely, warm-colored line drawings on a black background can call attention to businesses without blasting the environment with white light or blinding drivers.
Perhaps there is a win-win solution.
The best digital billboards are considerably less bright than traditional ones.
Deborah Moran
Houston, Texas