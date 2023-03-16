DiLisio supporters have selective outrage
To the editor:
Re: “An insult to the office and voters,” Our View, — posted online, Saturday, March 11, published in the newspaper, Monday, March 13:
First, congratulations to our new mayor, Cathleen DeSimone.
Regarding The Sun Chronicle’s editorial about attendance to the swearing in of our new mayor, I cant help but think of the term, “selective outrage.”
The rage of one letter-writer caused her to refer to DeSimone as “an upgrade,” but not a good enough “upgrade.”
Where’s the outrage for this demeaning, biased comment?
Another writer is outraged at the new sheriff for “using his influence” in this election.”
No high-ranking prominent elected official used more influence in this election than state Rep. Jim Hawkins — on a daily basis — for candidate Jay Dilisio. Where’s the outrage for this bias?
When DeSimone was called a disgusting hate-filled comment, by a reader of The Sun Chronicle’s Facebook page, where was the outrage? There was only silence.
When a supporter for Dilisio accused DeSimone of harassment and running a dirty campaign, where was the outrage?
When DeSimone sent out a mailing showing actual certified votes that differed between her and her opponent, the accusations of “foul play” went wild! Shouldn’t we know how candidates vote? Where was the outrage about the outrage?
The outrage was palpable, in one camp, when candidate DeSimone was endorsed by The Sun Chronicle. The Sun Chronicle has been issuing endorsements forever, but for some reason, this endorsement was akin to an election crime! Would it have been a crime if the endorsement had not been for DeSimone?
What I am happy to see is that one of our city councilors has become “very concerned” about bias in this city. I hope this translates into less bias/favoritism in his council votes. Those biased votes have harmed this city.
If people want to be outraged that the local newspaper had an opinion on something that caused no harm to our kids or grandkids, and call for the failure of the only entity that keeps some our elected officials honest, go ahead.
I am grateful for The Sun Chronicle for helping to keep residents informed — and trust me, I have taken my lumps in newspaper.
Want to be part of the “political machine” in Attleboro? As my good friend would say, “Toughen up Buttercup!”
Roxanne Houghton
Attleboro