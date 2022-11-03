Disagreeing doesn’t mean you are ignorant or misinformed
To the editor:
Re: “I don’t get it,” by Bob Foley, column, Oct. 28:
Although I don’t usually agree with Bob Foley, I do read his column to get another point of view.
Recently he wrote a column indicating that if I didn’t agree with his research and opinions about the ballot questions, I was either ignorant or misinformed. I do resent that characterization since I did my own research and voted the way I felt was appropriate. I may or may not have voted as he indicated I should, I made my decisions based on my research. It is my understanding that what a democracy is all about.
Sandra Esmond
Foxboro