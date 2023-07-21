Dismantling Roe is what put women in danger, not over-the-counter pill
To the editor:
Re: “Reaction mixed in area to over-the-counter birth control,” front page, July 19:
In reading the article about birth control pills soon to be available over the counter, I found it strange that Darlene Howard, executive director of Abundant Life Pregnancy Resource Center, expressed concerns about the conflict between such access and physicians’ duty to their Hippocratic Oath, to do no harm.
If Howard were so concerned about such a conflict, she would understand that criminalizing abortion care has, in fact, created just such a conflict.
In the year since Roe was dismantled, physicians have had to navigate following their duty to do no harm and provide life-saving care to pregnant women, and running afoul of this discriminatory law.
Maybe Howard will use her concern to support women in truly having choice over their bodies and getting the government out of health care choices.
Marcia Szymanski
Mansfield
The writer is former executive director of New Hope, the Attleboro-based agency that helps victims of domestic violence throughout Bristol County.