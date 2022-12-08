Disrespect for our flag continues in Norton Reservoir
To the editor:
The Norton Reservoir is a large lake on which are located a few small islands, one of which is situated close to Route 140 (Mansfield Avenue) and visible from this main road.
Hanging off a tree limb at the water’s edge is a bedraggled American flag, its lower edge trailing in the water.
After driving by this flag for a couple of years it occurred to me that this was a disrespect of our national symbol. The person or persons who tied the flag to the tree limb might have thought it was a good idea, at the time perhaps patriotic.
I believed it was time to remove the flag and sought advice from the Norton VFW. I spoke to a man there who said they didn’t have a boat with which to get out to the island, take down the flag and ceremonially dispose of it.
My next stop was the Norton fire station where I spoke to an official about my concern. He told me that the department did have an appropriate boat and that he would look into the matter.
Satisfied that something would now be done to remove the flag, I waited. Weeks have passed, and the flag still drags in the water.
Kasha Swiatkowski
Norton