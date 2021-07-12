To the editor:
I would urge all people with open minds to read a recent piece by Sun Chronicle columnist Larry Ruark (“Anarchy in the USA” July 6) where he clearly lays out the facts how the radical right is hell bent on destroying our form of government and replacing it with their anarchy.
People in this country better wake up soon before its too late. What we are seeing here in America is a blatant attack on our lives, personal freedoms, and form of government by people who are the radial right, and they will use violence to get what they want.
The radical right is on the move changing voting laws to suppress the votes of people who they know will vote against them.
They are putting more and more guns in the hands of mentally disturbed people who support them without a license or background check. We are now seeing small splinter groups and lone wolves using violence against minorities as we did recently in Winthrop where two Black Americans were executed in cold blood.
Every time one of Donald rump’s supporters write letters on the pages of this newspaper in praise of this poor excuse for a human being, they are taking a sledge hammer to our country’s foundation and Constitution — yes, all the usual suspects who support the radical takeover of our country.
They support a man, Trump, over their own country.
Is this the kind of country we want to leave to our children where insanity rules and intelligence is shouted down and science denied?
Most people just turn a blind eye to what the Republicans are trying to do to our country.
We need to fight them at every level, call them out for their hateful radical views, and most of all, get out to vote no matter how many obstacles they put in our way. Get involved, fight these radicals at every turn. The time is now!
Aldo Ferrario
Mansfield
