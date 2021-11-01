To the editor:
I’m 85-years-old living on a fixed income. I have been paying taxes on the portion for schools for 60 years.
I would think that the mayor and the city council would be able to stop that portion for seniors who are over 75 years old.
But obviously they don’t care.
I get $600 off — big deal.
That still leaves me to pay about $4,000. I have a small mortgage and it won’t be too long before I have to sell.
I’m almost sure the politicians in this city really don’t care about us.
William Gallant
Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.