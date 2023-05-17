Do homework before buying, adopting small animals
To the editor:
I want to applaud the Attleboro City Council for passing an ordinance to prohibit pet shops from selling cats, dogs, rabbits, and guinea pigs (adopted Oct. 18, 2022). Fewer animals will be put in harm’s way by people who know very little about their care, and fewer will be bred by facilities when an overpopulation already exists. I urge other municipalities follow suit and pass their own ordinances to stop pet shops from selling animals.
Currently, more people are surrendering guinea pigs on the steps of shelters and in dumpsters. The issue is that some pet shops peddle young guinea pigs as low maintenance. This is not true. These animals get big and require a lot of care. If more pet shops were forthcoming, customers would make better decisions before adopting. Here are a few facts. Guinea pigs are expensive because they eat fresh vegetables, grain and hay every day. They are classified as exotic pets, and the vet bills are often high. Their waste piles up quickly and physical labor and time is required for cleaning.
Another problem is lack of respect from the public toward animals. Often customers blindly adopt guinea pigs and find out that they are high maintenance after the purchase. This is where large surrenders occur. Many shelters are running out of room to take in surrenders. Please adopt small animals from your local shelter or sanctuaries.
Melissa McIsaac
Attleboro