Do most voters really care about Jan. 6?
To the editor:
I’m impressed by the myriad of Opinion Page columns, guest and otherwise, about Jan. 6.
No matter what present issues urgently need attention and thoughtful discourse, The Sun Chronicle will always trot out yet another piece about the “chilling” insurrection.
Since Donald Trump was sworn in as president, we have been treated to breathless headline after headline by “experts,” assuring us that “the walls are closing in,” and Trump is soon going to be declared illegitimate and exiled in disgrace. It’s quite a feat to keep this narrative going strong, but I’m sure the valiant media, intent on preserving democracy, is up to the job.
As much as the Democrats want to make the upcoming election about Jan. 6, the fact is many people are more concerned about how President Joe Biden’s policies are hurting them in the present, particularly the hit they are taking in the wallet when it comes to paying for necessities like gas and groceries.
Former Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway has the radical notion that it makes more sense to let the voters decide what issues matter most, rather than attempting to dictate what they “should” be concerned about.
But then I’m not a media expert.
Elizabeth Bristol
North Attleboro