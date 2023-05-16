Do research, draw own conclusions about which party is soft on gun violence
Re: “Additional thoughts about reducing gun violence,” by Bob Foley, column, May 12:
Over the years, columnist Bob Foley has treated us to many illogical conclusions to support his positions. But, his most recent column stands out as an example. His conclusion is that liberals are the reason we have a gun problem.
If I read his column correctly, we are supposed to believe liberals are soft on crime, gun violence is a crime, ergo liberals are the problem.
There’s a lot wrong with this conclusion. First, there’s no evidence that liberals are soft on crime. I think a more fair characterization is that liberals want to explore the roots of crime and how it can be prevented. I know of no liberal, and I know quite a few of them, who advocate putting a gun-toting criminal back on the street.
There are many different kind of crimes, but since this discussion is about guns, let’s focus on gun-related crime. Who is more likely to be soft on gun crime, liberals or conservatives? I say conservatives. Here’s my evidence: On May 3, 1995, George H.W. Bush resigned his lifetime membership in the NRA because of rabid statements made by the organization towards federal agents, specifically those of the Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agency. To this day, NRA-aligned Republican politicians have worked to defund the ATF as much as possible and fight against any sensible gun control laws and even introduce new laws that make it easier for criminals to beat charges related to guns. The NRA went so far as to demand that people who had been placed on the No Fly list should not be prevented from owning or buying guns. In 2016, U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein introduced legislation that would prevent people on the No Fly list from owning guns. But, Republicans fought it for at least two years until some much narrower compromise was reached with moderate Republicans. The compromised focused strictly on terrorists.
Unfortunately for Foley and others who support their positions with illogical conclusions, the internet makes fact checking easy. I challenge readers to investigate and draw their own conclusions about whether liberal or conservative politicians are softer on gun crime.
Dominic Cucé
North Attleboro