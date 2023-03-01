Do what you’ve always done, you’ll get the same results
To the editor:
Re: “$1M shortfall in North,” front page, Feb. 21:
In the article it states figures of money for capital improvements, building and equipment expenses that would be paid by a combination of borrowing via bond and free cash.
The thing I do not understand is we, as individuals, have a budget to maintain a standard of living and either we make that adjustment to that budget or have to give in to the idea that we must hold off on things we need to improve until it is fixable to do so.
We haven’t the ability to override our tax structure to adjust for more money needed to do so.
We now spend half of the town’s budget on education and in the recent past we have spent millions to have installed a new athletic field, bleachers, lighting, restrooms and booths. How is this improving the education of our students?
We are now in the process of a feasibility study for a new high school. Meanwhile, we need our infrastructure for roads and utilities are in need of repair. I can understand a study, but a price tag of $2 million is a little steep.
Are we just trying to keep up with the new Attleboro High School and fields?
We, as residents of the town, should and have the right to make our opinions known to our town manager and council by communicating on this opinion page or by voting in the upcoming elections for town council.
My thought for the residents of the town is, if you always do what you have always done, and then you will always get what you always got.
Jeff Fraise
North Attleboro