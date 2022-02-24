Do your homework, then form an opinion
To the editor:
We’re not talking slavery this time nor even the inequalities some profess the issue to be.
The issue stems from the elitists among us and the “swamps” they control in Washington, D.C., state and local governments, and, our free press and corporations over which they influence.
We have a real mess on our hands created in part by ideologies much different in concept than is in our ruling constitution.
The dramatic change in the course of this country over the past year is not because of the pandemic as much as it is based on pure hatred for a man, an outsider to our political system, who brought to many, “a breath of fresh air” albeit with a demeanor not familiar to many although not unfamiliar to many others either.
President Donald Trump’s direction for our country, and his policies, made many of us more comfortable than the current course we are now following.
But, this is America where the truth will set us free. So, whichever side you fall, in our current divisive climate, deal with truths: Glean the facts for yourself. Don’t be silenced, canceled or duped by anyone.
Do your homework and come to your own conclusions. Let’s be true Americans and exercise our God-given freedoms and be thoughtful in what we say and do.
Jay Hobson
North Attleboro