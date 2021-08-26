Do your part to help stop suicides

EDITOR’S NOTE: If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 . The Samaritans Statewide Hotline is available by phone or text as 1-877-870-4673 . The Trevor Helpline, specifically for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender youth and adults, is at 866-488-7386 .