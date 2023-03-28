Does Attleboro operate it’s own Tammany Hall?
To the editor:
Re: “Special election pushed to June,” front page, March 23:
So the powers that be have granted a mere 15 days to accumulate the required 100 signatures on the nomination papers, for the second of two 2023 special elections in Attleboro.
Such a short amount of time very much favors those with a definite local leftward-leaning political machine. This is not just or fair. Do we want a version of Tammany Hall?
Those who vote for those who continuously advocate for bigger and bigger government.. are contributing to the increase in the cost of government. Aren’t your taxes high enough yet?
More government is not the answer — less government is.
Gerald F. Chase
Attleboro