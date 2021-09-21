Does columnist fit newspaper’s standards?
To the editor:
Re: “Is anybody in charge?” by Bob Foley (column, Sept. 10)
I would like to know if Bob Foley’s Sept. 10 tirade meets The Sun Chronicle’s standards for its opinion columns.
As a reader, I expect to learn a columnist’s ideas and opinions on an issue or topic of substance. This column lacked substance and was devoted entirely to attacking Democratic officials. Not only that, but the attacks were all personal, with men being called dimwits, and women being ridiculed for their appearance. I doubt that it is the purpose of your Opinion Page to be a forum for discussing the make-up and hair styles of individuals in public service.
Charles Adler
Attleboro
