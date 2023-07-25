Does it always have to be about profit?
To the editor:
Chris Christie said on “Face the Nation” recently, “Declining school test scores make us less competitive in the world.”
Is that really the most significant thing about declining test scores, Mr. Christie?
Why do Republicans insist that outstripping the competition is the center of all meaningful activity in the universe?
Declining school test scores make us less smart, less human, and less democratic, and then maybe comes less competitive.
Shame on you for your addiction to profit and exploitation and conquest. Why can’t you use your brain for something other than business marketing and campaign fundraising?
Try law, education, families, and government for a change.
Kimball Shinkoskey
Woods Cross, Utah