Does North really need a new high school and fire department?
To the editor:
Before North Attleboro town leaders go any further regarding consideration of a new high school and a new fire department, there are some facts we should all strongly take under consideration, given that North is a small town of 30,000 total residents and even less taxpaying residents (discounting for those who pay no real estate taxes).
Proposed new high school:
— The current school is 50 years old (1973)
— Sacred Heart/Saint Mary’s School is 100 years old (1923)
— The Community School is 136 years old (1887)
While new is certainly nice, taxpayers should consider whether we can realistically afford a new high school because, at a cost of $100+ million (which exceeds the town’s total annual budget) what will the financial impact be on our real estate taxes in the future? Are taxpayers really expected to believe that our children are no longer able to obtain a proper education primarily because the current high school building is 50 years old, while other learning facilities, as noted above, continue to provide an education to their students despite making effective use of older facilities?
Proposed new fire department building:
— The current fire department building is 93 years old (1930)
— The Tower Square building (next door to the fire deptartment) is 117 years old (1906)
Again, can the town’s taxpayers justify and truly afford a new fire department, at a cost of $30+ million? How will this cost impact future real estate taxes assessed to taxpayers? Despite having the most technologically advanced fire fighting equipment (to achieve their primary objective of fire fighting), are taxpayers to believe that without a new building our fire department will no longer be capable of successfully accomplishing their above stated function?
It is time for other taxpayers who share my opinion to say NO to our town leaders, school committee members, and school administrators. If you are a taxpaying resident, send letters to the Town Council members (anonymous is fine if you’re more comfortable doing so). Request that they perform annual maintenance (as necessary) to existing facilities, in order to extend the useful life of the current facilities, as others (noted above) have done successfully.
Dick Kieltyka
North Attleboro