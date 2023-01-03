‘Dog whistles’ have no place in The Sun Chronicle
To the editor:
Re: “Word of the year is ‘chutzpah’,” by Bob Foley, column, Dec. 30:
Bob Foley has a peculiar preoccupation with the Yiddish term, “chutzpah.”
A couple of weeks ago, he used the term in reference our congressman’s family member. More recently, Foley proposed “chutzpah” for recognition as word of the year. I have a better suggestion. As his personal phrase of the year, Foley should adopt “dog whistle.” Per dictionary.com, “dog whistle” refers to “a choice of words, coded communication, or other symbolic aspect of self-presentation that is superficially unobjectionable or neutral but conveys a secondary message aimed at those who affiliate with a controversial group or fringe ideology, usually signaling one’s own affinity for such beliefs.”
Importantly, and invariably, dog whistles are not essential to the logic or merit of the substantive argument one is trying to make. In other words, nothing of value is lost from their absence. Dog whistles, therefore, have no place in a reputable newspaper. Hopefully, going forward, the editors of The Sun Chronicle will excise all dog whistles from the content they send to print.
Joseph Cortellini
North Attleboro