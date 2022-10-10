Dogs should be banned from city’s public buildings
To the editor:
Re: “Advocates voice support for Attleboro proposal to stop pet stores from selling animals,” front page, Oct. 6:
The proposal to ban pet stores from selling pets seems like banning barbershops from giving haircuts.
No. What Attleboro REALLY needs is an ordinance prohibiting people from bringing dogs into public buildings, offices, business establishments, and stores. I’ve seen this happen altogether too often. Signs need to be posted at all buildings with public access, prohibiting the practice.
Obviously, I am not including service animals for those people who are sight-impaired.
What has truly become impaired is good common sense.
Gerald F. Chase
Attleboro