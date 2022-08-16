Donald Trump, at last, has been exposed
To the editor:
Well, well, look at who is calling to “defund the police” and shoot FBI agents now. The new Civil War has started and now everyone in this country is going to have to pick a side for once and for all. Do you want Donald Trump and his well-armed loonies to take over our country, or it is it time to stand up to them and drive them back into the holes from which they crawled?
The Justice Department needs to go at all these violent groups as hard as they can using the RICO Act to bring them all to justice. Just two of them chatting online about doing violence is a conspiracy and they should be punished to the full extent of the law.
Trump supporters immediately took to the streets when the FBI searched — not raided — his Florida home. They did this because Trump did not comply with the law once again and took highly classified documents with him when he left office, a clear violation of federal law.
Earlier this week, Trump took the Fifth over 400 times in a civil case after having said in the past, “if you are innocent why would you take the 5th?”Finally, I agree with him.
If he is ever questioned under oath and forced to answer questions his lawyers know he will perjure himself, because the man can’t stop lying.
Worst of all are the veterans who write letters on the pages of this newspaper constantly supporting Trump, no matter how many times he breaks the law. These people are not defenders of democracy in my eyes because, clearly, they did not have a clue what they were fighting for when they served in the military.
Now we can all sit back and watch all the Trumpies write to make excuses and try to change the truth. Their own words will expose them for what they truly are.
Aldo Ferrario
Mansfield