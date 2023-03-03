Donald Trump is no longer president
To the editor:
Can we please move on from Donald Trump? Sun Chronicle columnist Bill Gouveia is still obsessed with him. I guess it was the worst four years of his life.
Almost every column he writes mentions Trump and his last opinion mentioned Jan. 6. Both are two years in the rearview mirror and the next election is still two years away.
In the meantime, we have a president with issues about his age, a stock market that’s still down from its peak, a looming recession, an open southern border, etc., etc. Can we get some commentary about these current issues?
Mark Sweeney
Norton