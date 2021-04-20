Donald Trump predicted it all
To the editor:
Everything that Donald Trump said would happen if Joe Biden was elected is coming to fruition and in only four short months.
Trump said we would lose our energy independence. One of Biden’s first acts was to stop the Keystone Pipeline with a simple stroke of the pen. Of course no one talks about the high paying ‘union jobs’ (as Biden likes to say) that were lost with no real opportunity to find comparable jobs in other industries.
Trump said our borders would be open and that thousands would come into our country illegally.
Again, within his first couple of days in office Biden undid everything Trump had done to protect our southern border and thousands are streaming in.
Trump said the Supreme Court would be changed.
Our own U.S. Sen. Ed Markey started that recently by proclaiming that balance had to be restored. What he meant was, liberals need to be in control.
Biden lied to all of us from his basement. It was Trump who was telling us the truth all along.
Joseph Chabot
North Attleboro
