Donald Trump still holds COVID death record
To the editor:
Re: “Don’t worry, Donald Trump will be back in 2024,” by Joe Chaplow (Voice of the Public, Nov. 10):
On Oct. 6, ABC News and other reputable sources reported that U.S. COVID-19 deaths in 2021 had exceeded those in 2020.
In his Nov. 10 letter, Joe Chaplow seemed to be trying to put a political spin on that statistic, when he wrote “Under the Biden regime more people have died of COVID-19 than did in 2020.”
An unsuspecting reader might assume Chaplow meant there had been more COVID deaths under Biden than under the previous administration of Donald Trump.
I’m not sure how much credit to give to Chaplow for the misdirection contained in his statement. Maybe he doesn’t know that, according to the U.S. Constitution, new presidents take office on Jan. 20. The truth is, there have been more COVID deaths under Trump. As of Nov. 10, 758,916 deaths had occurred in the United States due to COVID, according to Johns Hopkins University, a respected source of COVID statistics.
It is foolish to lay the blame for COVID deaths solely on the occupant of the Oval Office without taking into account that occupant’s policies and actions taken in fighting the pandemic and protecting the public. And it is a shame to put a political spin on numbers that represent a devastating loss of human life. But if that is the game we are playing, we have to declare that Trump is still on top with 401,820 U.S. COVID-19 deaths having occurred under his watch by the time he exited the White House on Jan. 20. That’s 53% for Trump vs. 47% for Biden.
Charles Adler
Attleboro
