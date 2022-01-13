Don’t believe everything you read, hear or see
To the editor:
Today’s propaganda is not just to push a particular agenda. It is meant to undermine your view of the world so that you don’t know (or believe) what is really happening. It’s more than just misinformation. It is a magician’s misdirection in digital form.
We are being manipulated with a constantly changing feed aimed directly at our strongest emotions — anger and fear. Its goal is to inundate us with relentless ‘noise’ disguised as information to weaken our ability to think critically.
Stop and consider the information you’re receiving. Where is it (really) coming from and, more importantly, why?
Who benefits from distracting you by making you angry, scared, or confused — whether in your personal life or as a community or a nation?
Laura Parker
Norton
