Don’t like the column or letter? Don’t read it.
To the editor:
In regards to the letters to the editor: “Please stop running Bob Foley’s column” and “Please stop running Dave Kane’s letters” (Opinion Page, 11/15), may I suggest that any offended souls simply not read them?
David Boulay
North Attleboro
