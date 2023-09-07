Don’t tell me what my child may, or may not, read
To the editor:
Re: “Attleboro school board candidates differ on student book policy,” new story, front page,m Sept. 4:
As an American, I am against any banning or censorship of books.
I agree some topics are sensitive and may be inappropriate for young children but I am also confident that our teachers, who are professionals, only include age-appropriate books in their classroom library.
The banning of books for religious, conservative or other personal beliefs limits the choices we have for our children and ourselves.
If a parent wants to monitor their child’s book choices, do so by asking your child to ask for your permission to read a book and do not be the parent telling me what my child may or may not read.
Pamela Desautel
Attleboro