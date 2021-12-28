To the editor:
Re: “Everybody deserves a bed,” front page, Dec. 15:
I note the recent front-page headline in The Sun Chronicle about a planned homeless shelter, “Everybody deserves a bed.’
Yet there is a group of people who are likely not included in this sentiment: the very-recently born and the nearly, close-to-being born. Most sadly, many of them receive a cruel execution and their remains get placed in the equivalent of a trash can, or worse.
In this Christmas season, could we not have compassion on the must vulnerable of us all?
Gerald F. Chase
Attleboro
(0) comments
