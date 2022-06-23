Draft idea is bad on many fronts
To the editor:
Re: “Volunteers? Or bring back the draft?” by Bob Foley, column, June 17):
Bob Foley makes the claim that the military is 12,000 people short of having a full force. I have no idea how he came up with that number.
His solution to this problem was to maybe bring back the draft and disrupt lives of young adults starting out in life who most likely want no part of being in the military or they would have already joined up. It seems Foley has this underlying disdain for younger people on many subjects not just this one.
I have a better solution to the shortage of bodies on the military. How about we “draft” all those phony tough guys who attacked our Capitol Building on Jan. 6 and let them get a taste of reality. They seem to love guns and violence so where better to use them than in the military. Or we can just look around the country at all the males playing soldier in the streets of our country dressed up in military gear with guns slung over their soldiers. They seem like the perfect subjects to cure this short fall.
My guess is these frauds would be calling for their mothers to change their diapers.
In conclusion, Foley’s plan is foolish at best. You want a military force that wants to be there, not dragged into something they want no part of.
At this time in history we are not fighting on foreign soil. We are fighting for the survival of our country under the threat from toy soldiers.
Aldo Ferrario
Mansfield