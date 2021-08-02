To the editor:
Re: "What's good for the goose ...", editorial by St. Louis Post-Dispatch, July 30 and "How about unversial consrciption" column by Bob Foley, July 30.
I have a great solution to the draft. Let's draft every male over the age of 18 years that crosses the southern border illegally. Place them on a bus that will take them directly to either Camp Pendolton in California or Camp Lejune in North Carolina, to serve a minimum of four years in the Marine Corp. This would allow them to become citizens of the United States by showing they are willing to support the constitution and defend our country as true immigrants did in the past.
I am willing to bet that at least 75 to 100 percent of them would not want to enter our country under those circumstances.
Michael J. Mathias
Mansfield
