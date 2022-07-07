Driver patience, not another cut-through is what’s needed
To the editor:
Re: “Some random thoughts on Independence Day,” by Peter Gay, column, July 4:
Sun Chronicle columnist Peter Gay shared some interesting random thoughts. However, one of his thoughts requires correction, and that is his issue of traffic on May Street, and the suggestion that Cumberland Avenue could have eased that situation.
First, please note this portion of Cumberland Avenue is in Attleboro, not North Attleboro, as Gay stated. This road was dead-ended in the early 2000s as a result of a grassroots organization of residents of Cumberland Avenue. Traffic had always been busy, but when development of Route 1 began in earnest, traffic became heavier and more dangerous.
Cumberland Avenue is a narrow, windy road, virtually a one-lane road, with no sidewalks, nor ability to add sidewalks.
At the time, Attleboro Mayor Judith Robbins agreed to meet with this organization to hear complaints and experience the dangerous volume of traffic. Robbins immediately asked the city council for a temporary order to dead-end the road. Our city council saw the wisdom of prohibiting through traffic and granted the temporary order. After a complete review and study, a permanent order was issued.
I, too, sympathize with residents of May Street and of other “cut-through” streets. The traffic is horrendous in the South Attleboro area. However, there are synchronized lights throughout the area that are monitored and updated. We taxpayers pay for this monitoring and updating. These intersections should preclude vehicles from using any residential cut-off roads.
Rather than hinting at opening another road that would have catastrophic results, perhaps Gay can suggest drivers just be cool and simply wait for the light to change.
Paula McMurrough
Attleboro